BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Health officials are increasing restrictions in Boulder County after a rapid increase in new COVID-19 cases. Beginning Friday, the county will move to the Safer at Home Level Orange: High Risk (previously called Level 3) on the state dial system. Public health officials are urging residents to avoid all gatherings, for now.

Safer at Home Level Orange limits business capacity to:

• 25% or 50 people at restaurants, places of worship, and non-critical manufacturing

• 25% at offices and retail

• 25% or 25 people at gyms/fitness centers, personal services, and limited health care settings

Events are limited to:

• 25% or 50 people, whichever is fewer, with space calculator at indoor events

• 25% or 75 people, whichever is fewer with space calculator at outdoor events

• 25% or 10 people at outdoor guided services

• Virtual or outdoors in groups of less than 10 at group sports and camps

Personal gatherings will continue to be limited to 10 people from no more than two households. Face coverings and social distancing are required indoors and when within 6 feet of others.

State health officials say, in the past two week, new cases of COVID-19 among Boulder County residents is 312.1 per 100,000. If it gets to 350 per 100,000 the county will move to a Stay at Home order.

The five-day rolling average of daily cases among county residents is 98 cases per day, which is higher than any other time — except the CU surge — since the start of the pandemic.

The latest report suggests that, on the current trajectory, hospitalizations will likely exceed the April peak. And, if transmission continues over the holidays, ICU capacity could be exceeded by the end of the year.

“This is not the time for social gatherings. We need to be diligent to prevent further restrictions from being applied to Boulder County. Please, take a hiatus from socializing for now, stay home if you’re sick, and strictly follow isolation and quarantine guidance if you test positive or are exposed. If we don’t, our businesses may not be able to stay afloat,” said Jeff Zayach, Boulder County Public Health executive director.