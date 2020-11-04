Comments
BROOMFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield County is the latest in Colorado to be moved to Level Orange-High Risk coronavirus restrictions. The county announced the change on Wednesday evening.
The changes take effect on Friday at 5 p.m.
The State of Colorado has moved the City and County of Broomfield into Safer at Home Level Orange in an effort to reduce the alarming spread of COVID-19 in Broomfield, the metro region, and state. This change is effective November 6. Visit https://t.co/zzMcD23a6U for more info. pic.twitter.com/FOpqS72eGi
— Broomfield Gov't (@broomfield) November 5, 2020
According to the county’s website, the tightened restrictions include:
- Gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, and from no more 2 households max.
- Retail, office based businesses limited to 25% capacity.
- Personal services and gyms/fitness centers are limited to 25% capacity, or up to 25 people per room, whichever is fewer.
- Indoor restaurant seating, places of worship and indoor events are limited to 25% capacity or 50 people per room, whichever is fewer.
- The Broomfield Community Center, Paul Derda Recreation Center and Broomfield Library are limited to 25% capacity, or 25 people per room. Click here for more details on Broomfield buildings and services and B-REx.com for more information on hours and appointments.
RELATED: Jeffco To Soon Be Moved To ‘Level Orange’ On COVID-19 Dial