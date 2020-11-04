ELECTION RESULTSSome Colorado races still undecided, see Campaign 2020 results
By Danielle Chavira
BROOMFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield County is the latest in Colorado to be moved to Level Orange-High Risk coronavirus restrictions. The county announced the change on Wednesday evening.

The changes take effect on Friday at 5 p.m.

According to the county’s website, the tightened restrictions include:

  • Gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, and from no more 2 households max.
  • Retail, office based businesses limited to 25% capacity.
  • Personal services and gyms/fitness centers are limited to 25% capacity, or up to 25 people per room, whichever is fewer.
  • Indoor restaurant seating, places of worship and indoor events are limited to 25% capacity or 50 people per room, whichever is fewer.
  • The Broomfield Community Center, Paul Derda Recreation Center and Broomfield Library are limited to 25% capacity, or 25 people per room. Click here for more details on Broomfield buildings and services and B-REx.com for more information on hours and appointments.

