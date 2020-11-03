CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – By car, bike, scooter, foot… or horse, Coloradans are making sure their voices are heard on Election Day. That includes voters in Eagle County.

The county clerk and recorder, Regina O’Brien, shared a quintessential photo of Coloradans casting their votes at a ballot drop box in El Jebel while on horseback.

“Giddy up and get those ballots in before 7 p.m.!” said O’Brien.

