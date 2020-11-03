Comments
EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – By car, bike, scooter, foot… or horse, Coloradans are making sure their voices are heard on Election Day. That includes voters in Eagle County.
The county clerk and recorder, Regina O’Brien, shared a quintessential photo of Coloradans casting their votes at a ballot drop box in El Jebel while on horseback.
Customers using our convenient drive up…er…ride up ballot drop box in El Jebel. Giddy up and get those ballots in before 7 pm! pic.twitter.com/Qmo6WIkF5J
— Eagle County Clerk and Recorder (@ECClerk) November 3, 2020
“Giddy up and get those ballots in before 7 p.m.!” said O’Brien.