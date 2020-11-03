AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A funeral home company provided rides to voters on Tuesday in one of their luxury vehicles for free to improve access to the 2020 election. The owner says it’s a tradition he grew up around in the South and he wanted to bring it to Colorado.
“Funeral homes have always been a beacon of light in the community and have always offered community service,” said Jeremy Harris, the owner of Harris Funeral Directors. “The community is amazed with the idea of us giving back and offering free rides to the polls.”
Harris started the business earlier this year. He says it’s a new option for all the Denver metro area, but he caters to minority families. He started shuttling voters in a Mercedes Sprinter van at 7 a.m. and estimates at least 45 people took up the offer from him at multiple polling locations.
“We know that this is a key election. We’re just doing our part to make sure that everybody has an opportunity and access to the polls,” he told CBS4. “It’s just a great feeling, a sense of being able to give back to the community and offer something at such a critical time in America with so much going on.”
The offer was unexpected to voters who received a ride, but Harris hopes his business can continue this kind of outreach in the community again during Thanksgiving. He plans to provide free holiday meals later this month.