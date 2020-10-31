LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Early morning wind gusts of 50-60 mph at the Cameron Peak Fire actually helped firefighters on Saturday. They say the wind helped accelerate snow melt and dried out some fuel which gave them better access to the fire edges where heat remains.
“This will be an advantage to fire managers as they prioritize where to focus resources to build direct and indirect fire line and reinforce existing lines during today’s activities on the Thompson Zone and the southern fire perimeter of the Cameron Peak Fire,” fire officials said in news release.
The Cameron Peak Fire has burned more than 208,600 acres and is 64% contained.
Crews are looking at containment strategies along the southern edge which includes areas of Cedar Park, Storm Mountain, The Retreat, Glen Haven, The North Fork Trail and the Pingree Park and CSU Mountain Campus areas.
A fire line at Bellaire Lake is now confirmed as contained.
Crews at the Thompson Zone of the East Troublesome Fire are working on the southern edge as well as a line going north to Bear Lake Road. That particular part of the fire is 4,346 acres and remains uncontained.
Rocky Mountain National Park remains closed.
