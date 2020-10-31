DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Halloween! Get ready for mostly quiet weather around our beautiful state on this Saturday. There is a dry cold front on the map and it will move through with some occasional gusty wind, especially in the higher elevations along the Front Range. But it should remain dry.
Tonight the sky will be clear and bright thanks to a full moon. It’s the second one this month! Temperatures around metro Denver should be in the 40s if you will be doing any socially-distant trick-or-treating.
The cold front I mentioned above will keep highs today about 10 degrees cooler in northern Colorado. In Denver that means we will be closer to 60 degrees with breezy conditions at times. The high will happen fairly early in the day as well.
Daylight saving time ends early Sunday morning so you will need to set your clocks back one hour before going to bed tonight. That means it will be dark before 5pm starting Sunday night!
Looking ahead we have one more week with dry and unusually warm weather. But starting late next weekend there are signs that another pattern change lies ahead with much colder and potentially wetter conditions. Stay tuned to see how that evolves!