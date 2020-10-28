DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time since his DUI citation earlier this month, Broncos running back Melvin Gordon spoke with the media on Wednesday. Gordon issued an apology to Broncos Country.
“I’m sorry I was even in the situation,” said Gordon. “I try to do my best to walk a straight line and lead by example. I’m a little upset I even put myself in the situation.”
The league has not issued any discipline for his actions; however, per the rules of the CBA, Gordon is facing a three game suspension. The league will wait until Gordon’s case runs its course through the judicial system in order to make an official ruling.
“I had a hard time dealing with it myself,” said Gordon. “I’ve never been in trouble before. It was tough. To the people of Denver, I don’t want anyone to feel like I don’t care. I do. I’m not happy I was in the situation.”
Gordon and the Broncos will host the Chargers on Sunday. The game is scheduled for a 2:05 kickoff at Mile High and can be seen on CBS 4 in the Denver viewing area.