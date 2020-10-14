Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon was cited for DUI and speeding late on Tuesday night according to Denver County Court records.
The Broncos running back was cited as going 25-39 miles per hour over the speed limit and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The Broncos released the following statement on Wednesday morning: “We are aware of the situation involving Melvin Gordon. Our organization has been in communication with him and is in the process of gathering more details.”
The Broncos had their Week Five game postponed and were given Monday and Tuesday off, but are set to return to practice on Wednesday.
Gordon has an arraignment set for Nov. 13.