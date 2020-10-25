AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – “I Have COVID-19,” tweeted Aurora’s mayor, Mike Coffman on Sunday morning. He went on to share his experience days before getting tested.
“I came home from work late Thursday morning not feeling well but thought I had just a very mild cold with a cough,” he said.
Coffman then worked from home on Friday as a precaution and says his symptoms decreased on Saturday.
He was tested on Sunday at an urgent care facility and at that time learned he had the coronavirus.
“I will have to quarantine at home,” he said as he ended his announcement.
I Have COVID-19
I came home from work late Thursday morning not feeling well but thought I had just a very mild cold with a cough. Not to take any chances, I cleared my schedule to work from home until I could get tested just to make sure I didn't have COVID-19. (1/2)
— Mayor Mike Coffman (@AuroraMayorMike) October 25, 2020
This is believed to be the first known positive case among Colorado leaders.
The mayor completed a test in August when two new coronavirus testing sites opened in Aurora.
RELATED: ‘Skyrocketing’ COVID-19 Cases Prompt New Restrictions In Adams County