AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman got his very own nasal swab coronavirus test to celebrate the opening of a new testing site. The site at the Aurora Sports Park is just one of two in Colorado opening on Monday.

The Aurora Sports Park is located at Colfax and Dunkirk. Those wanting a test can get one without a doctor’s referral or health insurance. It’s free, easy and quick.

Later Monday afternoon, a COVID-19 testing site will open at Water World in Federal Heights. Testing at both facilities, operated with cooperation from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, will begin immediately.

The testing at the Aurora Sports Park is being touted as quick and easy. Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Testing should take about 15 minutes. Results are expected to be quicker than some other testing sites that use the federal process.

“Part of the reason that we want to make sure that these sites are available is that other private labs and testing that takes 8,9, 10 days… these results should be in your hands in 3 days,” said Gov. Jared Polis.

At the Aurora site, preregistration is suggested at TCHD.org/AuroraTesting is suggested to expedite the testing process, but it not required.