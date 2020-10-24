ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – New mandatory evacuation orders were given Saturday morning Coloradans living along Highway 34 between Estes Park and Drake. The East Troublesome Fire continues to advance on neighborhoods after enormous growth on Wednesday.

Extreme fire weather conditions are expected on Saturday along and adjacent to the Continental Divide where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Westerly wind gusts up to 60 mph with occasional speeds even higher will be common.

An estimated 4-6 inches of snow is expected to fall in the are of the fire starting at 11 p.m.

The Town of Estes Park declared a local emergency because of the wildfire.

Crews are monitoring the Hwy 34 corridor as well as the north side of the fire into Jackson County and along Highway 40 in what’s being referred to as the Grand Zone.

“Engines will continue to hold the line and keep the fire to the north of the highway, using the method of cold-trailing which includes carefully inspecting and feeling with your hands to detect any heat from the fire and extinguishing any areas they may find,” fire officials said on Saturday.

On Friday, a spot fire grew to more than 1,700 acres on the east side of the Continental Divide in the Rocky Mountain National Park. That fire is now being referred to as the Thompson Zone and is being handled by the Cameron Peak Fire officials. They say it is in the same general area of the Fern Lake Fire of 2012.

Officials say the fire in the Thompson Zone is about one mile west of Bear Lake Road, and they expect the fire to push east through Saturday. This fire is not contained.

The East Troublesome Fire, as a whole according to Inciweb, is estimated to be 188,389 acres. It is 4% contained.

The Red Cross says all three previously established evacuation sites are still open. Evacuees can go to the Embassy Suites in Loveland, the Westminster City Parks/Rec Center, and the Isle of Capri in Blackhawk.

