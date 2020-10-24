Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Powerful winds developed in and near the wildfires burning in northern Colorado early Saturday. Near Copper Mountain a gust of 107 mph was reported at 6:35 am at a weather station on Red Mountain Pass.
Extreme fire weather conditions will be experienced throughout the day Saturday along and adjacent to the Continental Divide where a Red Flag Warning is in effect. Westerly wind gusts up to 60 mph with occasional speeds even higher will be common.
Current fires will remain extremely active and if any new fires start they will potentially spread very fast. Relief in the form of colder temperatures and snow will arrive after sunset.