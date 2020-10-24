SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Arapahoe Basin announced it got the green light to open for the 2020-21 ski season. The ski resort says the state approved its proposed operation plan on Friday.
An exact opening day has not been set.
The state previously issued guidance for ski areas this week amid the fight against the coronavirus.
RELATED: Ski Season Guidelines Include Social Distancing, Face Masks, Tracking
Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s Chief Operating Officer, stated in a blog on Saturday the plan “involves the need for appropriate behavior by our guests. In essence, we all have to minimize our exposure to others. We need to wear our face coverings, maintain our distances and keep our groups small.”
“At its most basic level, this is not that complicated,” Henceroth said.
The ski area also recognizes Summit County’s recent uptick in COVID-19 cases prompting county health officials to reduce the size of groups indoors to six people from up to two different households.
“We will be making this change in our dining and other retail outlets,” Henceroth said.