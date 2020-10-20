DENVER (CBS4)– The guidelines for the upcoming ski season amid the coronavirus pandemic have been released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. The guidelines include anticipated social distancing and face coverings.
The guidance released by the CDPHE goes into effect immediately:
- Physical distancing of at least 6 feet between parties.
- Wearing masks to the maximum extent possible.
- Health screening and symptom tracking.
- Isolating and quarantining, as required.
The CDPHE also released baseline guidelines for mountain-specific activities:
- Isolation housing to create opportunities for visiting guests to safely isolate and quarantine themselves in the event that they test positive or need to quarantine during their stay and cannot travel.
- Ensuring safe employee housing environments.
- Limiting ski school cohorts/groups to no more than 10 people.
- Prioritizing the immediate safety and sheltering needs of guests and staff due to extreme weather events when in conflict with these COVID-19 guidelines.
“Outdoor activities like skiing and snowboarding can be lower risk if done with proper precautions, both on and off the slopes,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director, CDPHE, in a statement. “We have to proceed carefully and be willing to evolve if necessary. We’ve been grateful for the cooperation of ski and resort areas. Our top priority is the safety of Coloradans and ensuring the health care systems in these areas aren’t overrun.”