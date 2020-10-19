Comments
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area has really gone to the dogs. At least Parker the Snow Dog and his friends are showing fellow skiers and boarders how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Face masks are required and there are one-way areas in the lodge, lift line and gift shop. Lift tickets are available online for advance purchase only.
Camping out will not be allowed this season and there will be crowd limits in the lodge.
Loveland Ski Area started making snow last week and has set a target opening date of later this month or early November.