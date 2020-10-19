CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
GEORGETOWN, Colo. (CBS4)– Loveland Ski Area has really gone to the dogs. At least Parker the Snow Dog and his friends are showing fellow skiers and boarders how to stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Face masks are required and there are one-way areas in the lodge, lift line and gift shop. Lift tickets are available online for advance purchase only.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Camping out will not be allowed this season and there will be crowd limits in the lodge.

(credit: Loveland Ski Area)

Loveland Ski Area started making snow last week and has set a target opening date of later this month or early November.

