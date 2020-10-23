DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has changed its Safer at Home public health order to limit social gatherings. Coloradans in counties that currently fall under the Safer at Home level are now asked to reduce the size of groups they commune with to a maximum of 10 people from no more than two separate households.
The change is being made in response to what officials called an “alarming increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19” in a news release. They are encouraging people to work remotely whenever possible and to “shrink their bubble” to reduce the spread of the virus.
“Recent case investigation data show that since July attending social gatherings and community exposures have become more common among new cases. This suggests people have relaxed their precautions and are interacting more closely with a greater number of households,” the release states.
Last week, Denver changed its maximum group size to five people. Several counties, including Arapahoe, Adams, and Boulder, also currently have stricter gathering size orders than the state’s. There are also several counties where case numbers are much lower. Those counties are under the Protect Our Neighbors level, “but all Coloradans are strongly encouraged to limit gatherings.”
COLORADO.GOV LINK: Personal gatherings limited to ten people, no more than two households
