DENVER (CBS4) — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced new limits on group gatherings and new requirements for face coverings in more settings. Officials warned that more restrictions on restaurants, bars and other businesses will be implemented if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.

Group gatherings are now limited to five people, instead of 10. The new restriction on group gatherings does not apply to classroom settings and there are exceptions for organized sports.

Face masks will now be required in outdoor settings when congregating with people outside your family. There are some exemptions for organized sports.

“The first public health order is a tougher mask mandate that will require face coverings and more settings and will be effective immediately and be in place until further notice,” Hancock said.

“The second order will address the number of non-related people allowed together in unregulated settings, reducing that number from 10 to five, and will be in effect until Nov. 16,” Hancock said.

People violating the public health order, even in residential settings, may be issued a summons to appear in court.

Businesses are also encouraged to go virtual as much as possible.

“Positivity rates are concerning,” Hancock said. “In fact, for average number of daily cases we’re now seeing that we were even higher than we have been or we’re higher than we’ve ever been over the course of this pandemic.”

Officials warned that more restrictions will be implemented if the positivity rate continues to climb.

“We will see reduced capacities for restaurants. Last call for alcohol sales will be earlier. There’ll be reduced capacities for a wide range of manufacturers, offices, a wide range of retailers, further restrictions on outdoor settings and indoor settings,” said City Public Health Administrator Bob McDonald.