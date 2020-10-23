Over 300 Firefighters Are Staying At The Stanley Hotel In Estes Park As They Continue To Battle The East Troublesome FireFirefighters from Denver and Aurora are staying at the Stanley hotel in Estes Park as they help with the East Troublesome fire.

Expansion Of Gigantic East Troublesome Fire Continues To Be A ConcernThe East Troublesome Fire had another "very active day" on Thursday, with growth in the burn area's northern, eastern and southern flanks.

Before And After Pics Show Colorado House Destroyed By East Troublesome FireIt's still not clear how many structures were damaged or destroyed when the East Troublesome Fire tore through the beloved town of Grand Lake on Wednesday, but evacuees are sharing images of some of the damage on social media.

Family Believes Grandparents Died Near Grand Lake In East Troublesome FireFamily members believe two grandparents died in the destructive East Troublesome Fire in Colorado. Grandchildren are posting about the family on Twitter.

Governor Polis Is Visiting With Firefighters Who Are Working The East Troublesome FireGovernor Polis is visiting Grand and Larimer counties to meet with firefighters, fire officials, and evacuees.

Saturday Is National Drug Take Back DayExpired or unused medications can be dropped of multiple locations across metro Denver.

