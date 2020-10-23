GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s still not clear how many structures were damaged or destroyed when the East Troublesome Fire tore through the beloved town of Grand Lake on Wednesday, but evacuees are sharing images of some of the damage on social media.
We are hearing more stories about homes lost on the #EastTroublesomeFire – this is the before & after of Schelly Olson’s home in Grand Lake, 🥺 horrible. pic.twitter.com/kxebjYMw8U
— Jamie Leary (@JamieALeary) October 23, 2020
Schelly Olson’s three-story log home in the Grand Lake area burned to the ground when the wildfire was pushed eastward by strong winds and grew by 100,000 acres. It passed through the Grand Lake area and then into Rocky Mountain National Park.
A major evacuation of the mountain town took place, and while fire evacuation planning — preparing for the worst — has always been part of Grand County emergency planning, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said this was “the worst of the worst of the worst” in a news conference the following day about the fire.