Colorad(CBS4) – The East Troublesome Fire burning has exploded in size to over 125,000 acres. Flames from the wildfire raced through the beloved Colorado town of Grand Lake Wednesday and into the western territory of Rocky Mountain National Park.
On Thursday morning, the entire national park was closed to visitors.
All of #RMNP is closed to visitors due to fire activity on the west side of the Continental Divide. If conditions allow, an Infrared flight is planned to gauge where there is current fire activity. This is a rapidly evolving situation. Currently, air quality is hazardous #RMNP.
— RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) October 22, 2020
Wildfire incident commander Noel Livingston, called it “an amazing amount of fire spread” in a Thursday morning briefing.
“Obviously yesterday was a significant fire day,” said a fire manager. “We saw about 20 miles of fire growth through the afternoon and into the night, which equates to about 100,000 acres of additional fire activity over that same time period.”
Livingston said the East Troublesome Fire’s growth on Wednesday can be explained by several factors: strong winds, excessively dry conditions, low relatively humidity and beetle-kill trees among the fuels in the high elevations the wildfire spread through.
Conditions are not ideal for fighting the fire again on Thursday. Conditions remain dry and more high winds are possible, and more extreme fire growth is likely.