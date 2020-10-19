(CBS4) – Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden spoke about the numerous wildfires burning in Colorado. He and Dr. Jill Biden referenced the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County and the CalWood Fire in Boulder County.
“Jill and I are keeping Coloradans in our thoughts. We stand with families in Colorado who have had their lives upended from the damage and the need to evacuate, exacerbating the already challenging situation brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We extend our tremendous thanks to the brave first responders throughout Larimer and Boulder County who have been working diligently on the containment of these fires,” the statement read in part.
The Bidens spoke further about climate change and the “imminent, existential threat” is poses to our way of life.
“We need to act now to avoid a future defined by mounting disasters brought on by climate change. We can, and we must, come together to build a better future for our children and our communities.”
The Cameron Peak Fire is the largest fire in Colorado’s history. The CalWood Fire, which started on Saturday, is the largest fire Boulder County has ever seen.
