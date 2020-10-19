BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Images from above the CalWood Fire burn area captured on Monday morning show the destruction the wildfire caused in the Boulder County foothills over the weekend. Copter4 images showed blackened property and home after home burned to the ground.
The official number of homes lost is at around two dozen.
There are rumors about an updated damage assessment for #CalWoodFire. There are NO additions from last night, but we did clarify details on 3 properties listed in Heil Ranch. All 3 structures are on private property outside of Heil Ranch Open Space. See: https://t.co/e7bNMUJnD9
— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 19, 2020
The burned homes are located in small foothills communities west of Highway 36 and north of Boulder. Highway 36 remains closed while the firefight continues.
On Sunday CBS4 interviewed some residents of homes located near Nelson Road and they said they could see their burned homes up on the mountainside.
“It’s gone, it’s rubble,” Todd Walsh told CBS4. “You can see it up on the hillside.”
The fire started in the middle of the day Saturday 3 miles northwest of Jamestown and has since burned 8,788 acres. It is 15% contained and a strong aerial attack is taking place. Evacuations are in place and the cause of the fire is under investigation.