DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Elementary school students in Douglas County returned to class for in-person learning on Monday. The Douglas County School Board made the decision last month to allow some students to return to class during the coronavirus pandemic.
A fulltime e-learning model will continue to be offered for elementary school families who prefer it.
Douglas County schools is working on a scenario to get middle and high school students back into class fulltime.
