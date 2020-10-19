AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora Public School District announced it is delaying the return on in-person learning for students in grades 9-12 until mid-November. Those students will continue remote learning through Nov. 13, the district says.
“We plan to make a decision about the following 20-day session by Monday, Nov. 9. If there is a transition to in-person learning for high school students, it would start on Monday, Nov. 16,” officials stated on the district’s website.
The district says they will make a decision on whether younger students, in elementary and middle schools, will continue on the path toward in-person learning by Oct. 22.
They add fully-remote learning would start Oct. 26 if a transition to that learning model for younger students is made.
