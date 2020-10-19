(CBS4) – Carl Holland, the father of Commerce City Police Detective Curt Holland, said Monday that “To know Curt was to love Curt,” as he remembered his son, who was killed Friday night during a traffic accident while on duty. A second driver, Francesca Dominguez, also lost her life in the three-vehicle crash.

The Colorado State Patrol said a pickup truck was headed south on Highway 2 when it struck Holland’s unmarked Commerce City SUV which was headed north, as was Dominguez’s vehicle.

CSP said alcohol and speed are being investigated as possible factors in the crash. The driver of the pickup truck was hospitalized with injuries.

Carl Holland recounted how his son’s two great loves were his family and friends and his love of law enforcement.

The father, who was also in law enforcement, said “As a small child, Curt loved his dad’s ‘Badgy Truck,’ explaining that someday, he too would drive a ‘Badgy Truck’ and wear the uniform and that badge.”

Curt Holland began his service with the Denver Sheriff Department and in 2016 was hired by Commerce City. He was married and his wife gave birth to a daughter, Nora June, in 2016 and the couple had a son, Bennett Lee in February of this year.

“The family unit just oozed with love,” said Carl Holland, “infecting everyone around them. Curt openly displayed his love for his family and friends. That love seemed to extend to all who knew him.”

Curt Holland’s father said his son will be remembered for his love of family and friends, quick smile, keen wit and dry sense of humor. “His sense of duty, personal integrity, and moral code were unwavering and something we should all aspire to,” said the detective’s father. “We were blessed to have Curt in our lives for 37 years, 2 months and 3 days.”

The Commerce City Fraternal Order of Police has set up a fund to help the officer’s family. A link can be found at cofop19.org.