COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Commerce City Police Department is honoring a 4-year veteran who was killed on Friday along with a civilian who died in the same crash. A driver crossed into northbound lanes of Highway 2, which started a chain reaction leading to their deaths.

The driver of a Ford F-350 collided head-on with the SUV driven by Commerce City Police Detective Curt Holland. Holland was promoted to detective earlier this year. He had previously worked for the Denver Sheriff Department.

Holland was married with two young children.

“Detective Holland was an exceptional police officer, a devoted husband and father and a great man,” said Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols. “He was an exceedingly bright person with a great attitude. He was one of our most enthusiastic employees and almost always had a smile on his face.”

That truck also struck the vehicle that Francesca Dominguez was driving. Dominguez was a life-long resident of Commerce City.

“Frannie, as she was affectionately known, was born and raised in Commerce City. She was a 2007 graduate of Adams City High School and quite a talented artist,” said Nichols.

“Two angels went at the same time and they didn’t know each other. But now they’re up in Heaven and they got to go at the same time and we want to give the family our condolences and I know that they are grieving just as much as we are,” said Daniel Dominguez, Frannie’s father.

Nichols said that the community has come together during the tough time and that the police department’s thoughts and prayers go out to the families of those who died.

The driver of the truck suffered critical injuries. Alcohol and speed are being considered as factors but the Colorado State Patrol continues investigating the deadly crash.