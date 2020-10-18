CBS4 Fan Poll: Which quarterback do you enjoy watching the Broncos sack the most?Take the latest poll from CBS4 Sports.

6 FG's From McManus Push Broncos Past Patriots, 18-12Denver kicker Brandon McManus had six field goals and linebacker Malik Reed came up with a big sack late to help the Broncos hold on for an 18-12 win over the New England Patriots.

'You Have Different Perspectives And That's Pretty Fascinating': Director Andrew Glazer On Showtime Documentary 'Bad Hombres' About Binational Baseball TeamA new Showtime Sports documentary explores what life is really like at the border through the perspective of the only professional sports team to play in both the U.S. and Mexico.

Broncos Running Back Coach Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sits Out Patriots GameA running back coach for the Denver Broncos, Curtis Modkins, tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced on Saturday morning.

#2 Alabama Faces #3 Georgia: 'Can Mac Jones Find His Guys Against Speedy Georgia Defense?' Asks CBS Sports' Adam ZuckerThe Alabama offense has been clicking on all cylinders thus far. They meet a 'Dawgs defense this week that could slow their roll.