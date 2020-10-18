BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder County will open vote centers on Monday where voters can cast their ballot in person, drop off their ballot or register to vote. It comes as the county is responding to the largest wildfire in its history.
Election Day is about two weeks away.
Fire officials have not said whether homes or structures were damaged in the fire which started Saturday afternoon. They do say, however, more than 1,600 homes were evacuated.
While many residents may have grabbed essentials, some may have forgotten their ballot.
The Boulder County Clerk’s Office says they have not had any reports of voters needing replacement ballots.
Should a Boulder County resident need a replacement ballot, the county says they can get one starting tomorrow with its Ballot-To-Go service which is available at some voter centers.
Voters will need identification and will need to follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.
Follow these ballot pickup steps provided by Boulder County:
- Register to vote or check/update your registration at www. GoVoteColorado.gov.
- Call 720-440-7886 to order your ballot and choose the Vote Center where you’d like to pick up your ballot. If you just registered to vote or made changes to your registration, please wait at least one business day before calling.
- Pick up your ballot outside your selected Vote Center! Look for designated Ballot-to-Go parking spots. For the walk-up locations at CU, look for Ballot-to-Go signage (see specific pickup locations below).
The following voter centers open Monday, Oct. 19:
- Boulder – Boulder Clerk & Recorder – 1750 33rd Street
- Boulder – CU Campus – University Memorial Center –1669 Euclid Avenue
- Walk-up B2G location – pick up your ballot at the silver ballot box located outside the Vote Center
- Lafayette – Southeast County Services Hub – 1755 S. Public Road
- Longmont – St. Vrain Community Hub – 515 Coffman Street
- Louisville – Louisville Recreation Center – 900 Via Appia Way