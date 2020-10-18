BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)- Boulder County officials provided an update on the CalWood Fire burning near Jamestown. The fire started Saturday afternoon and has since burned 8,688 acres.

It is 5% contained. Officials at the Boulder County Office of Emergency Management say this fire is the largest the county has ever seen.

Cloud cover and smoke are prohibiting aerial attacks on the fire. It is the hope the weather will clear in order for planes to drop fire retardant. Damage assessment teams are also unable to enter the perimeter for safety concerns.

It’s not clear how many structures were damaged or lost, but the number is expected to be “large.” Officials say, as of Saturday night, 1,646 homes were evacuated.

Structure protection remains the focus during the firefight on Saturday. Officials say coronavirus safety precautions provide a “whole different layer of complexity.”

There are a total of 250 people helping fight this fire. A Type 2 Incident team is expected to arrive later Sunday afternoon.

Two people were reported missing Saturday night, but they have since been found and are reportedly okay. One firefighter suffered an ankle injury, but is expected to be okay.

It is not clear what caused the fire, although the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday night there was no evidence of lightning in the area at the time of when the fire started.

Community members who want to help or donate supplies are asked to visit Boulder OEM’s website and click on the button for donations. Officials ask for those community members to not show up due to safety concerns.

Follow the Boulder Office of Emergency Management at boulderoem.com or on Twitter for up-to-date information about the fire.