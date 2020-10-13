Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Jefferson County has re-opened Deer Creek Canyon Park and Black Bear Trail after reports of a mountain lion behaving unusually.
“We are taking a look into reports of a mountain lion seen on a trail that did not want to run off, which seems to be abnormal for lion behavior,” Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife warned on Saturday.
There was one report on Friday and a separate report about two weeks ago. No one was hurt.
The park was closed over the weekend while CPW checked it out.
“Mountain lion activity remains possible, and visitors should be prepared for a possible encounter,” CPW warned Tuesday. “Keep pets leashed, children close, and recreate in small groups if possible.”