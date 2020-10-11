NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
By Danielle Chavira
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado hikers are being warned about a mountain lion showing abnormal behavior toward humans. Jefferson County Open Space closed Deer Creek Canyon Park Saturday morning because of the investigation.

File photo (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tells CBS4 they received reports of a mountain lion on a trail and it did not run away from hikers. They say that is strange behavior for a mountain lion.

They add they had a report from Friday and similar reports from two weeks ago.

Jeffco Open Space says access to Black Bear Trail from Hildebrand Ranch Park is also closed.

It is not clear when the park will reopen.

Comments (5)
  1. hexe says:
    October 11, 2020 at 2:35 am

    There’s always the possibility of it being a former captive cat that got to be too much for the idiots who thought it would be cool to have a mountain lion for a pet, so they dumped it. There’s really a limited number of reasons for a lion to behave in this manner–habituation, rabies, illness/injury resulting in malnutrition, or recently released from captivity.

    Reply
  2. Rademacher says:
    October 10, 2020 at 8:39 pm

    If It eats a few Tourists..That’s a Bad Thing..??

    Reply
  3. Patrick C Burrowes says:
    October 10, 2020 at 5:25 pm

    Please do not kill the lion. Close the trail for the year.

    Reply
  4. Robert Gift says:
    October 10, 2020 at 1:49 pm

    Has anyone been leaving food for the mountain lion? (That includeslobs littering.)
    Hope CPW does not have to kill the cat.

    Reply
  5. Chip says:
    October 10, 2020 at 12:54 pm

    Some stupid chump has been feeding it or something as so it no longer is afraid of humans.

    Reply

