BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The number of coronavirus cases in Boulder County has been dropping since an outbreak last month. At the time, it was the largest outbreak in the state.
Now, college-aged students in Boulder and the county can gather again in groups of up to six people. That had been limited to just two people.
The Boulder County Health Department said young adults are doing a better job of protecting themselves from the virus.
There is still a tough consequence structure in place on the CU Boulder campus for those who violate the large group gathering ban.