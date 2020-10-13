High Fire Danger Ahead Of Next Cold FrontWatch Lauren Whitney's forecast

CDOT Will Be Doing Rock Scaling Along Highway 74 In Jefferson CountyA large rock scaling project in underway along highway 74 with work expected to last into next year.

After A Paddleboarder Drowned At Chatfield Sunday It Is Another Sad Reminder To Wear A Life VestColorado has had a record number of drownings this year as more people recreate on our waters, but CPW wants to remind anyone who goes out on the water to be safe and wear a life vest.

The State Is Partnering With The Colorado Restaurant Association To Prepare For Winter Outdoor DinningThe state will partner with the restaurant association as well as engineers and architects to figure out a plan for outdoor dinning this winter.

Boulder Allowed To Have Groups Of 6 People After Drop In Coronavirus CasesThe number of coronavirus cases in Boulder County has been dropping since an outbreak last month. At the time, it was the largest outbreak in the state.

Arrest Affidavit For Matthew Dolloff Details Events Leading Up To Deadly Shooting At ProtestDenver police have released the arrest affidavit for Matthew Dolloff, the private security guard who was arrested in the shooting death of Lee Keltner. The deadly shooting happened during dueling protests on Saturday in downtown Denver.

