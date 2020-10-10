DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police took two suspects into custody after a shooting in downtown Denver on Saturday. The shooting happened as hundreds gathered for two different protests and rallies.

Police say one of the suspects is being held in direct connection to the shooting. The second person taken into custody was apprehended for different allegations, police say.

One male was shot. Denver police say that victim died.

Officers were staged all over Civic Center Park at the time. The shooting happened in the courtyard of the Denver Art Museum.

Officers flooded the area moments after the shooting.

CBS4’s Rick Sallinger was near the scene. He reports people were arguing before the gunfire and a cloud of orange smoke coming from the area right before the shooting.

Police say they recovered a mace canister from the scene. It’s not clear if it was part of the situation. The individuals in custody are described as white males.

Police officials say it’s up to the district attorney to determine whether the male who allegedly shot the gun was doing so in self defense.

One group of protesters was calling for police reform while the other group of protesters was showing support for police. The rally held by the Patriot Muster group was ending.

Denver police are trying to determine the involvement of the victim or suspects. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Police say there were no other arrests from these protests.