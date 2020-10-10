DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police took two suspects into custody after a shooting in downtown Denver on Saturday. The shooting happened as hundreds gathered for two different protests and rallies.
Police say one of the suspects is being held in direct connection to the shooting. The second person taken into custody was apprehended for different allegations, police say.
One male was shot. Denver police say that victim died.
Officers were staged all over Civic Center Park at the time. The shooting happened in the courtyard of the Denver Art Museum.
Officers flooded the area moments after the shooting.
CBS4’s Rick Sallinger was near the scene. He reports people were arguing before the gunfire and a cloud of orange smoke coming from the area right before the shooting.
Police say they recovered a mace canister from the scene. It’s not clear if it was part of the situation. The individuals in custody are described as white males.
Police officials say it’s up to the district attorney to determine whether the male who allegedly shot the gun was doing so in self defense.
One group of protesters was calling for police reform while the other group of protesters was showing support for police. The rally held by the Patriot Muster group was ending.
Denver police are trying to determine the involvement of the victim or suspects. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police say there were no other arrests from these protests.
As reported by a Denver Post reporter who was an eyewitness: “A man participating in what was billed as a “Patriot Rally” sprayed mace at another man and that man shot him with a handgun.” Other eye witness reports have not yet identified any specific affiliation of the shooter. Many have “assumed” it was one of the counter protesters but this took place some distance from the rally site and other reports indicate that there was first a verbal altercation, the “Patriot Rally” person sprayed mace in the face of the person he was arguing with and that person shot the PR guy. I saw video of the altercation and one thing that was OBVIOUS was that the mace was sprayed at near point blank range. If someone in the middle of an argument resorted to spraying mace directly in my face and I was packing I can’t say as I would have reacted differently. And let’s be clear, it isn’t “just” the BLM of AntiFa that has issues with the Proud Boys, Boogaloo Boys and other right wing extremists who are responding to Trump’s dog whistle.
A Patriot Prayer guy was shot by Antifa. That makes two cold blooded murders by Antifa and none for Patriot Prayer.
And this on-the-scene brave CBS4 reporter should never have used unverified labels and “loaded words” to describe either side. Just a poor reflection on the station.
More than likely the cops shot the victim.
How could anyone know whether any of the counter protesters were communists??? Why is one group called “patriots” and the other is denigrated and assumed not to be patriotic? Supporting law enforcement and agencies is NOT counter to holding individuals within those agencies accountable for unequal treatment, profiling and undue force against some Americans. Stop the madness and division.
article starts by saying “Two suspects taken into custody” further down is states a “…9News Employee and a 9News Contractor taken into custody.
But the headline says two taken into custody…so are we to believe that the two suspects are the 9News Employee and Contractor are the suspects or????
Agreed Chip and Mary.
Kudos Mary! This journalism thing really isn’t that hard. The “Patriot Rally” was announced before Antifa made plans to come and engage them in a violent confrontation. Insofar as the “patriots” supporting the police, when has that ever been wrong in this country? On the other hand, Antifa is NOT about police reform but about destroying this nation. They don’t hide that fact. Any so-called reporter who can’t make the distinction should go back to grade school.
One group of protesters were COMMUNISTS. Good grief…get it right.