DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are preparing for dueling protests on Saturday at Civic Center Park. While one group, the self-proclaimed “Denver Communists,” will hold a BLM-Antifa Soup Drive at 1:30 p.m., the other group, “Patriot Muster,” is holding a rally at 2 p.m.
The Patriot Muster group says their rally will be peaceful.
The opposing group shared a message with supporters which reads in part, “We’ve done this before, including twice over the summer when fascists playing dress-up showed up looking ready for war.”
There’s concern for violence after two opposing groups intersected at the Greek Amphitheatre earlier this summer. Several people were seen fist fighting. One police supporter reported being hit in the head with a skateboard.
“Those who participate in protests, demonstrations, marches or other gatherings, as protected by the First Amendment, are reminded to do so in a lawful manner,” Denver police stated on social media on Friday. “Individuals who choose to act outside of local, state, and federal law, will be subject to citation or arrest.”
Nearby businesses were warned of potential for escalating tension and were told to report seeing protesters wearing helmets, shields or gas masks ahead of the events.