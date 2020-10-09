EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office warned residents near the Incline Fire that evacuations may be ordered. The following areas are now on pre-evacuation status: Upper Crystal Park above the railroad grade, the 500-600 block of Ruxton, and all of Fairview.

“Make preparations should this notice become mandatory,” the sheriff’s office stated. “We are being overly cautious: REPEAT YOU DO NOT NEED TO LEAVE NOW.”

The fire has burned three to five acres and there is no containment. Officials are concerned by the dry, windy conditions in the area.

The fire has forced the closure of the Manitou Incline and the new Northern Incline Return trail until further notice.

The sheriff’s office said they are still investigating the cause of the fire, but believe it may be arson.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said investigators are looking for a white man in his early 40s, who was seen in the area of Barr Trail. He was wearing gray pants and a white t-shirt with a gray hoodie tied around his waist.

Investigators did not provide any new information about the search on Friday.

If you have information, you are asked call the tip line at 719.520.6666 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

If it is determined to be arson, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Regional Explosive Unit will lead the investigation in cooperation with the Manitou Police Department.

