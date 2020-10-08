NEW CBS DENVER APPDownload CBS4's new app | Watch CBSN Denver on your device anytime
CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Barr Trail Fire, Manitou Springs News

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Barr Trail Fire burning near the Manitou Incline is being investigated as arson. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a possible suspect seen in the area before the fire started.

(credit: CBS)

The arson suspect is described as a white male, early 40s, wearing a white T-shirt with a gray hoodie tied around his waist with gray pants.

(credit: CBS)

The fire has forced the closure of the Manitou Incline and the new Northern Incline Return trail until further notice.

(credit: CBS)

Jennifer McRae

Comments

Leave a Reply