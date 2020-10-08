Comments
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Barr Trail Fire burning near the Manitou Incline is being investigated as arson. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information about a possible suspect seen in the area before the fire started.
The arson suspect is described as a white male, early 40s, wearing a white T-shirt with a gray hoodie tied around his waist with gray pants.
The fire has forced the closure of the Manitou Incline and the new Northern Incline Return trail until further notice.