COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Copper Mountain revved up their snow guns on Tuesday ahead of the winter season. The flakes were flying at sunrise, leaving a blanket of snow on the slopes.

The ski resort plans to open on Nov. 30 with additional health and safety measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Passholders will be covered by a refund guarantee, which includes payment options and full refunds before Dec. 10.

RELATED: Arapahoe Basin Begins Making Snow

Copper Mountain will mail passes to guests who purchase them online more than 12 days in advance of their visit. The resort is also shifting to a cashless model for retail and dining outlets.

Copper Mountain plans to implement an online parking reservation system in order to limit the number of guests on the mountain. Staff and guests will be required to wear a facial covering in all indoor spaces, except when seated to eat or drink.

“We believe starting the season with a conservative and responsible plan will ensure the wellbeing of our community, staff and guests, and enable us to provide a great ski and ride experience for the full season,” said Copper Mountain President and General Manager Dustin Lyman. “We will continue to work closely with Summit County and the state of Colorado to review the details of our winter plans and ensure a conservative and responsible approach for the duration of the season ahead.”

Ski and Ride School will be offered for private groups of up to six people. The resort plans to implement youth programs in 2021, with more information expected to be released at a later date.