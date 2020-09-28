Comments
ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s the scene skiers and snowboarders have longed for — Arapahoe Basin started making snow on Monday.
The ski area said the temperatures overnight were perfect for snow making.
Arapahoe Basin is targeting a mid-October opening date for the 2020-2021 season.
A-Basin said that it continues to work closely with county, state and federal officials to design a plan to protect skiers, boarders and employees and reduce peak visitation days to allow for physical distancing. Resort officials have released these details:
- Reservations will not be required for Arapahoe Basin Season Pass and Any Day Pass holders. The number of passes sold will be limited.
- Ikon and Mountain Collective Pass holders are welcome to ski and ride A-Basin but access details are still being determined.
- Lift tickets will be available every day. Arapahoe Basin will require all lift tickets to be purchased in advance, online through its website. The number of tickets sold each day will be variable to reduce peak visitation periods.