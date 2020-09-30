Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Cases of coronavirus are on the decline at the University of Colorado Boulder campus. But the Boulder County Department of Health said there is an increase in all other age groups.
RELATED: Safety Concerns Prompt Change To Boulder Health Order Banning Gatherings For Young Adults
As of Monday, more than 4,400 residents in Boulder County tested positive for COVID-19. Boulder County is currently in the Red Zone for the coronavirus color wheel when it comes to new cases.