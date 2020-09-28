BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Health officials in Boulder have made a significant adjustment to their public health order that blocks gathering for 18 to 22 year olds. The order was put into effect late last week after a big jump in the number or positive COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks, especially among University of Colorado students.

After some residents voiced concerns they would be placed in unsafe situations in public, the order was changed on Monday morning and now bans gatherings of three or more people for anyone in that age group. Before, it blocked gatherings of any size for 18 to 22 year olds. Health officials also said that people who feel unsafe while they are walking on CU’s campus are encouraged to request assistance from CU Police.

“If an officer is available, they will walk the student to their campus destination. Students are also encouraged to download the Guardian app, which is free for CU Boulder students and allows them to set friends and family as guardians who can watch them virtually as they walk,” officials wrote in a news release.

Boulder County Public Health has issued updates this morning to its order restricting gatherings of people in Boulder age 18-22; changes prohibit gatherings to more than 2 people rather than the original one person https://t.co/9WczphBr4D — City of Boulder (@bouldercolorado) September 28, 2020

The order only applies to people in the city of Boulder, and some other minor changes were made to it on Monday as well that expand exemptions for some groups.

LINK: Read Boulder County Public Health’s amended public health order.

A week ago CU officials announced in-person learning would be suspended for at least two weeks, also due to the coronavirus spike.

Additionally, 36 properties in Boulder have been placed on two-week quarantines after people were found violating the rules to keep spreading the virus.