Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio opted for a face shield instead of a face mask at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The decision follows a fine he and the team were dealt after he was seen with his mask pulled down at last week’s game.
Fangio was fined $100,000 while the team was find $250,000.
VISOR SZN. pic.twitter.com/ba5eWAusIf
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 27, 2020
He was not the only coach to receive punishment; Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll were among the group.