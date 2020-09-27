CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News, Vic Fangio

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio opted for a face shield instead of a face mask at Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The decision follows a fine he and the team were dealt after he was seen with his mask pulled down at last week’s game.

Fangio was fined $100,000 while the team was find $250,000.

He was not the only coach to receive punishment; Kyle Shanahan and Pete Carroll were among the group.

