Comments (2)
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly been fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL fined three head coaches – – Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan – $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN.
So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020
Fangio was seen with the mask off-and-on throughout the game.
According to Schefter, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carrol were also fined $100,000 and the Broncos, 49ers and Seahawks were each fined an additional $250,000 as a team.
Oh, please. First the kneeling, then the prostrating before the blm thugs, and now this. How low can these overpaid snivelers go?
It’d be par for the course if the money goes to bail out rioting anarchists.