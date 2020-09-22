DEVELOPING STORYFurlough days mandated for Colorado state workers who make above $50,000
By Michael Spencer
DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos head coach Vic Fangio has reportedly been fined $100,000 for not wearing a mask in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fangio was seen with the mask off-and-on throughout the game.

According to Schefter, San Francisco’s Kyle Shanahan and Seattle’s Pete Carrol were also fined $100,000 and the Broncos, 49ers and Seahawks were each fined an additional $250,000 as a team.

Michael Spencer

Comments (2)
  1. Chip says:
    September 22, 2020 at 10:32 am

    Oh, please. First the kneeling, then the prostrating before the blm thugs, and now this. How low can these overpaid snivelers go?

    Reply
  2. TomTancredoFan says:
    September 21, 2020 at 9:59 pm

    It’d be par for the course if the money goes to bail out rioting anarchists.

    Reply

