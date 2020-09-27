LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Strong wind on Saturday helped the Cameron Peak Fire grow to more than 124,000 acres. The fire is 25% contained.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office reports crews were assessing new damage Sunday morning. They are in the area along Highway 14 between the Fish Hatchery and Rustic.

The sheriff’s office says some buildings were damaged along Manhattan Road, but it’s not safe yet for teams to get to that area.

Property owners are still being notified, officials say.

Fire officials say 50-60 mph wind gusts pushed the fire northeast, with the most activity pushing past Bellaire Lake toward 74E Road and past the Shambhala Center.

The center shared a bittersweet message with followers on social media.

“The fire has reached SMC (Shambhala Mountain Center) and the most I can understand is that some structures have survived. The radio exchanges include descriptions of firefighters going to our temple, working with the fire hydrants, and describing the fire having moved to the Scouts Ranch to the east,” said Michael Gayner, the center’s executive director. “As we rebuild and rearise to serve, we will do this knowing how many people need SMC. We will welcome you home. It is so clear how fortunate we have been to have met and loved this land, and the responsibility we have to now nurture it back to health.”

Fire officials say they were able to protect the temple and “other values at risk.”

Crews expect much less wind on Sunday — giving firefighters a much needed (and deserved) break.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Advisory for unhealthy air conditions for the Denver metro area starting Sunday at 9 a.m. until Monday at 9 a.m.

