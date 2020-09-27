DENVER (CBS4) – After more than two weeks with temperatures running anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal we’ll see a few below normal days starting today. It’s all thanks to a strong cold front that moved in late yesterday.
If you’re one of the lucky fans that will be attending the Broncos game today you may need long sleeves or a light jacket. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be windy at times and there is a very slight chance for a stray rain shower.
A freeze warning has been issued for parts of northwest Colorado tonight and early Monday where we expect widespread 20s for low temperatures. Denver and the eastern plains could fall into the lower to middle 30s and thus there is the potential to see frost in some areas.
The front will not really impact extreme southwest Colorado where it will still be very warm this afternoon. It’s also be windy and dry which means fire weather remains a big concern.