FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Some CSU students are under a mandatory quarantine after wastewater testing revealed high levels of COVID-19 in the Braiden and Summit residence halls.

“You kind of have that image growing up of what you think college is going to be, and this really isn’t it,” said freshman Breck Bilbrey. “It’s only the first day, but I can tell you we’re already bored.”

The lockdown went into effect immediately after an email was sent late Thursday night. The students are not allowed to leave the two dorms buildings. Food stations have been setup outside the dorms for students to pick up meals.

“The quarantine will be in place until all positive cases and close contacts in the residence halls have been identified and the wastewater results return to normal,” the university wrote.

“I don’t want to get anyone else sick, I don’t want to get sick and CSU has done such a good job detecting COVID-19 and trying to keep it down. I’m honestly really impressed by how they’re dealing with the situation,” said freshman Jack Allen. “I’m pretty proud to be a CSU Ram right now.”

CSU Health Network Executive Director Lori Lynn says the school is acting swiftly.

“Ideally, we’ll test tomorrow (Saturday), and we’ll get the results back beginning on Sunday, and we can begin that isolation and quarantine process, and then we’ll probably retest the students later in the week,” said Lynn.

While students are stuck inside indefinitely, some say the quarantine hasn’t been enforced as strictly as it should be.

“I was able to waltz out here super easily. They didn’t ask where I was going or what I was doing,” said freshman Lee Zimpel. “It still feels like it’s not really mandatory.”