FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State University is taking extremely aggressive measures to try to halt the spread of COVID-19 on its Fort Collins campus. On Thursday night, CSU informed students in two residence halls — Braiden Hall and Summit Hall — that they must go into mandatory quarantine immediately. It came after wastewater testing for coronavirus determined that both dorms have levels that “are many times higher than others that we have detected on campus in past samples.”

“We are placing the entire residence hall into a mandatory quarantine. This means that you should not leave your residence hall for any reason, beginning immediately. The quarantine will be in place until all positive cases and close contacts in the residence halls have been identified and the wastewater results return to normal,” the university wrote to the residents of Braiden and Summit halls.

Last night, a quarantine message was sent to students in two CSU residence halls. Our first priority now, as always, is the health and wellbeing of our entire campus community. All impacted students and staff have the full support of CSU. More: https://t.co/IGc7VpY8We — Joyce McConnell (@CSUMcConnell) September 25, 2020

The students in those halls were in the process of going through COVID testing, but they are now being told not to leave their dorms for the testing, which is being done at the Lory Student Center. Instead, tests will be done for residents in a tent set up just outside the buildings. Any student that tests positive will be taken to a separate location to be placed in isolation.

Food will be made available to the students through a separate tent. They will be allowed to order food for delivery as well.

The university said cleaning crews will be disinfecting public areas inside the halls.

“We know this message may be upsetting and that being on quarantine is not easy. We want you to know that we are committed to helping you through this time,” administrators wrote.

There’s no set time for the end of the quarantine. It will last “for a period of time that will allow us to identify those students who have COVID-19 and their close contacts.”