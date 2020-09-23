CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – One man was arrested by Denver police Wednesday night after he ran up to a crowd armed with a gun. CBS4 was at the scene as the man surrendered and officers arrested him.

The tension comes after an evening of protests in the name of Breonna Taylor who was shot and killed after a police raid in Louisville, KY in March.

Details about the armed man in Denver have not been released by police officials.

The arrest comes near the District 6 police station. CBS4’s Andrea Flores reports protesters are moving in the area and pepper balls were deployed.

Some protesters reportedly threw objects, although it’s not clear their target.

Roads are closed in the area.

  1. Robert Wilson says:
    September 23, 2020 at 11:21 pm

    CBS 4, it was her Ex-boyfriend, not the man that was the current boyfriend that was being investigated. You should really check your story before you post, this is why the media gets the fake news label.

