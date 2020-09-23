DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police say they responded to a vehicle that drove into a group of protesters near Colfax Avenue and Broadway Wednesday night. A march and rally for Breonna Taylor had wrapped up at around 9 p.m. in the area.
The driver was seen driving through the crowd knocking at least one person to the ground.
Police say no one was reportedly hurt and a male was detained.
#DPD Officers are at Colfax & Broadway in response to a vehicle that drove into a protest occurring at that location. No injuries are reported. One male has been detained. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/Ge8zDLZTju
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) September 24, 2020
Details about the intentions of the driver were not released. It’s not clear the circumstances as Copter4 showed a group of protesters surrounding the vehicle before it accelerated.
Authorities were on scene moments later. Possible charges against the driver were also not announced.
Protesters demonstrated at the steps of the State Capitol building hours earlier in support of Breonna Taylor and her family. A grand jury indicted a Louisville, KY police officer of wanton endangerment, for shooting through neighboring homes, during a raid in which Taylor was shot and killed.
The officer was one of several executing a search warrant in a drug investigation connected to Taylor’s boyfriend. The boyfriend initially fired a shot at police who he said he though were intruders. Officers then shot back into the apartment.
The protest in Denver remained peaceful up until police responded to call about the vehicle driving into the crowd.
