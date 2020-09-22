DENVER (CBS4) – CBS4 has obtained and is releasing a series of documents distributed last week to Gov. Jared Polis’ cabinet members and department directors detailing specifics of a plan to furlough 75% of the state’s employees over the next year for as many as five days. The move is aimed at addressing the state’s revenue problems, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While state administrators have declined to confirm a furlough plan, CBS4 learned the Colorado Department of Personnel and Administration had been working on the strategy for weeks.
One document labeled as a “Confidential Working Document,” is dated Sep. 18, runs 12 pages and addresses 44 frequently asked questions about the proposed furloughs: Read “Confidential Working Document” (pdf)
The second document is “Talking Points For Leadership” for department heads and administrators, aimed at giving them summary information that they can share about the furlough plan: Read “Talking Points For Leadership” (pdf)