DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado state administrators announced on Tuesday that there will be mandatory furlough days for Colorado state workers who have salaries above $50,000, with a few exceptions. The action comes as the state budget is drastically affected by the coronavirus pandemic. CBS4 reported on Monday night that the action affects approximately 30,000 workers, or 75% of the state’s workforce.

Mandated furlough days will be between 1 and 4, depending on the worker’s salary, and the days off without pay must be taken over the next fiscal year. Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, will be one of the state’s furlough days when all eligible employees must be off. Most non-essential state government offices will be closed.

CBS4 reported that state administrators have calculated the furlough days will cost workers between about 1% and 2% of their annual salary.

Workers who are exempt are as follows:

– Those workers necessary to respond to the COVID pandemic

– State workers who assist Coloradans in finding jobs

– Colorado state employees who protect public safety and roads

Gov. Jared Polis called the shortfall due to the pandemic “one of the most challenging economic crises in our history.”

“Just as the private sector is tightening its belt, so too must the government. This thoughtful furlough plan helps address the state’s budget shortfall while ensuring that our lower wage workers are not impacted and we can continue to deliver high quality critical services for Coloradans,” he said in a prepared statement.

Polis and his cabinet will be among those taking the furloughs days.