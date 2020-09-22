COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) — A bull moose has a fresh shot at life — and love — after being rescued over the weekend. The 700-pound male was spotted trying to get over a barbed wire fence in a busy area at Fort Carson on Sunday.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife tranquilized the big guy, but it sounded like he wasn’t resting as peacefully as officers hoped he would as they prepared to move him. CPW shared a video of the groggy guy grunting and groaning as the officers worked.

WATCH and LISTEN. It's a tad disconcerting for @COParksWildlife staff when a tranquilized 700-pound bull moose starts groaning as its being prepared for transport. Time to hobble its legs to ensure it doesn't decide to jump up. pic.twitter.com/YeJjKrGHRT — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 22, 2020

Once they secured his legs, they moved him into a trailer and freshened him up a bit with some cold water.

One more look at moose shower time. pic.twitter.com/xIkYEZXyM9 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 22, 2020

The handsome gentleman didn’t seem to mind too much — and probably smelled a little bit better.

The bull was relocated to an area that’s a better fit for him, in the mountains west of Colorado Springs.

“It loped out of the trailer and into a stand of willows near a pond,” CPW tweeted.

He’ll not only be safer, but he may even have a chance at romance in his new habitat.

A 2-year-old moose cow, also relocated from Colorado Springs, was released in the same area on Friday.

The 650-pound female has a similar backstory — she crossed six lanes of traffic and was tracked down at a busy park before being rescued and relocated.

