COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rushed to Colorado Springs after a cow moose crossed six lanes of traffic and was spotted at a busy park on Friday. Officers say it took two hours and miles of hiking to find the 650 lb. animal.
After tracking her hoofprints, they were able to dart the moose with a tranquilizer.
It took 10 people to carry the animal to a trailer where she would be loaded.
Officers gave the moose ear tags and then gave it a drug that reverses the effects of the tranquilizer. She later walked out of the trailer and right into a marsh west of Colorado Springs.
She also seemed to enjoy taking a dip in the pond and nearby willows.
LISTEN as @COParksWildlife Officer Aaron Berscheid explains why it was important to spend all day Friday tracking, tranquilizing and relocating to the mountains a moose spotted in a #ColoradoSprings park. #wildlife #rescue #conservation pic.twitter.com/OQo8MoLrhh
— CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) September 19, 2020
Great job, officers! Thank you for all your efforts in relocating this beautiful creature. So glad she’s ok.