CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rushed to Colorado Springs after a cow moose crossed six lanes of traffic and was spotted at a busy park on Friday. Officers say it took two hours and miles of hiking to find the 650 lb. animal.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

After tracking her hoofprints, they were able to dart the moose with a tranquilizer.

It took 10 people to carry the animal to a trailer where she would be loaded.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Officers gave the moose ear tags and then gave it a drug that reverses the effects of the tranquilizer. She later walked out of the trailer and right into a marsh west of Colorado Springs.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

She also seemed to enjoy taking a dip in the pond and nearby willows.

Danielle Chavira

Comments
  1. Mary says:
    September 20, 2020 at 2:22 pm

    Great job, officers! Thank you for all your efforts in relocating this beautiful creature. So glad she’s ok.

    Reply

Leave a Reply